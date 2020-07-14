PR industry 'out of touch' with public's view on social mobility - CIPR report
PR professionals' views on social mobility are widely out of step with those of the general public, according to the CIPR’s State of the Profession report. There has also been virtually no progress on improving ethnic diversity.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>