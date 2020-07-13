9 brands prove everything really is cake now

Ever since BuzzFeed’s cooking platform Tasty shared its “These are all cakes” video, the internet has not been the same.
The video showed the work of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil and her ridiculously life-like cake creations. Geckil’s masterpieces are so realistic, people are beginning to wonder: is everything made of cake?
Here are a few brands that jumped on the latest meme bandwagon.
Starbucks
It's actually cake. pic.twitter.com/yjRurVoRvi— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2020
Netflix
this apple is cake— Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2020
(??: Crazy Delicious) pic.twitter.com/b0xnsosPQk
American Horror Story
It was cake the whole time. pic.twitter.com/B93KhwIEjS— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 13, 2020
Fox
Spoiler alert: this is actually a cake. pic.twitter.com/8lYaI4V334— FOX (@FOXTV) July 13, 2020
PETA
Can we just go back to normal cakes like this? pic.twitter.com/pXzXrveblk— PETA (@peta) July 13, 2020
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns would like to issue the following statement :— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 13, 2020
After undergoing renovations on @TSRarena we have come to conclusion that it is indeed... made of cake pic.twitter.com/k6dZ8f8NcN
NASCAR
Race cars: not cake pic.twitter.com/ueUgHy3e2N— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2020
PlayStation U.K.
Please do not stab your PS4 to check if it's a cake https://t.co/bk88GXgWgV— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 10, 2020
Stouffer’s
Lasagna is already a cake.— Stouffer’s (@stouffers) July 13, 2020