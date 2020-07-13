9 brands prove everything really is cake now

Ever since BuzzFeed’s cooking platform Tasty shared its “These are all cakes” video, the internet has not been the same.

The video showed the work of Turkish food artist Tuba Geckil and her ridiculously life-like cake creations. Geckil’s masterpieces are so realistic, people are beginning to wonder: is everything made of cake?

Here are a few brands that jumped on the latest meme bandwagon.

Starbucks

Netflix

this apple is cake



(??: Crazy Delicious) pic.twitter.com/b0xnsosPQk — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2020

American Horror Story

It was cake the whole time. pic.twitter.com/B93KhwIEjS — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 13, 2020

Fox

Spoiler alert: this is actually a cake. pic.twitter.com/8lYaI4V334 — FOX (@FOXTV) July 13, 2020

PETA

Can we just go back to normal cakes like this? pic.twitter.com/pXzXrveblk — PETA (@peta) July 13, 2020

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns would like to issue the following statement :



After undergoing renovations on @TSRarena we have come to conclusion that it is indeed... made of cake pic.twitter.com/k6dZ8f8NcN — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 13, 2020

NASCAR

PlayStation U.K.

Please do not stab your PS4 to check if it's a cake https://t.co/bk88GXgWgV — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 10, 2020

Stouffer’s