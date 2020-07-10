Lack of diversity in campaigns a “blind spot” in PR, experts warn
PR has a blind spot around creating campaigns that lack inclusivity and are not representative of target audiences. There is also a prevailing culture of awkward silence when racial diversity is questioned: “Why does it have to be the black person that has to stand up and point these things out?”
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>