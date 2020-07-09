So, you want to make a podcast to support your brand comms?
It’s hard to avoid the emergence of podcasting as a media channel, with Apple Podcasts, BBC Sounds and its exclusive content, the Global Player offering and Spotify making investments so that it can commit 20 per cent of inventory to non-music content.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>