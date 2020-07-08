Portland restructures with new MD and senior departures
Portland is restructuring most of its global business under a single P&L, with a new MD appointed for the combined operation and the announcement of several senior departures, PRWeek has learned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>