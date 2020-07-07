Finsbury, Glover Park and Hering Schuppener to merge as management ups stake
WPP agencies Finsbury, The Glover Park Group (GPG) and Hering Schuppener have announced a formal merger, with the holding company taking a 50.01 per cent stake in the venture.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>