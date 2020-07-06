'Governments using fake news laws to silence political opponents on social media' - Middle East academic
Middle Eastern governments are using social media to spread disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time creating laws to combat ‘fake news’ to silence dissenting voices, a regional academic has warned.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>