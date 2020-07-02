‘Spreading harmful content on social media should be an offence like dumping chemicals in a river’ – former DCMS committee chair
Social-media companies should be held liable for the spread of harmful disinformation on their platforms, according to a panel of experts, including the former chair of the DCMS Select Committee. They also warn that the next ‘fake news’ battle will be over coronavirus vaccine take-up.
