Genealogy, needlepoint, Animal Crossing: The lockdown hobbies 4 PR pros are discovering

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

In this latest edition of Lockdown Life, four experts show that you still need to decompress after a long day of work, especially if it’s at home.

Caption: Random House's Sophie Vershbow shows off her needlepoint skills.
Since the pandemic hit, Jennifer George Caligiuri, who handles global PR and influencer marketing for Headspace, sometimes finds herself wide awake at 2 a.m. looking at pictures of gravestones from the 1800s.

Her newfound interest is part of the genealogy research she started in her spare time in lockdown that led her to make a Dateline-esque discovery about her family history.

Meanwhile, Random House assistant director of social media Sophie Vershbow is becoming a needlepoint pro — book-themed, of course — and North 6th Agency senior account executive Kaitlyn McAndrew is taking up watercoloring. Plus, SalientMG director of media relations Kathy Allen, not at all a gamer before the pandemic, is now a huge fan of Animal Crossing. 

In this week’s Lockdown Life, they show and tell PRWeek all the new hobbies they’ve picked up in quarantine.

Well, we’re inspired. Check it out.

