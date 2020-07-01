Genealogy, needlepoint, Animal Crossing: The lockdown hobbies 4 PR pros are discovering

Since the pandemic hit, Jennifer George Caligiuri, who handles global PR and influencer marketing for Headspace, sometimes finds herself wide awake at 2 a.m. looking at pictures of gravestones from the 1800s.

Her newfound interest is part of the genealogy research she started in her spare time in lockdown that led her to make a Dateline-esque discovery about her family history.

Meanwhile, Random House assistant director of social media Sophie Vershbow is becoming a needlepoint pro — book-themed, of course — and North 6th Agency senior account executive Kaitlyn McAndrew is taking up watercoloring. Plus, SalientMG director of media relations Kathy Allen, not at all a gamer before the pandemic, is now a huge fan of Animal Crossing.

In this week’s Lockdown Life, they show and tell PRWeek all the new hobbies they’ve picked up in quarantine.

Well, we’re inspired. Check it out.