8. Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary
President Trump's fourth press secretary returned some normalcy to the White House by reintroducing briefings and is set for a frantic six months amid a historic election and continued COVID-19 crisis.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>