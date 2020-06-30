Mountain rescuers hang banner on beauty spot to launch summer fire-prevention campaign
A fire and rescue service has launched an integrated campaign to prevent deliberate and accidental fires this summer by using a mountain rescue team to drape a banner with its key messages on a popular climbing and beauty spot.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>