Exclusive: Digital natives see PR as 'press releases and gin-soaked lunches' – Sorrell
Digital natives view public relations as an “analogue” discipline, associating it with “press releases" and "gin-soaked lunches”, according to S4 Capital boss Sir Martin Sorrell.
