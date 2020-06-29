Facebook tweaks content policies as Diageo, Starbucks and Levi's join ad boycott
Mark Zuckerberg prohibits wider range of hateful content in ads, will label controversial posts deemed 'newsworthy' and wants to ban more posts spreading voter disinformation.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>