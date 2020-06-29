Facebook tweaks content policies as ad boycott grows, shares drop
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg prohibits a wider range of hateful content in ads, will label controversial posts deemed 'newsworthy' and ban more posts spreading voter disinformation.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>