Rankin celebrates ‘incredible’ NHS staff with portrait series for anniversary campaign
Fashion photographer and director Rankin has captured a range of powerful portraits of NHS staff who have been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in a campaign launched today to celebrate the service's 'birthday'.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>