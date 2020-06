In this episode of The PR Week, Ed Skyler, EVP of global public affairs at Citi, shares how the company's reacted in the wake of the global pandemic and continued unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about Barri Rafferty leaving Ketchum after 25 years, growing calls from brands to protest Facebook ads, Ogilvy naming Deloitte Digital's Andy Main as CEO and more.