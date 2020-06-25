How e.l.f. drove conversations with a ‘beauty burrito’

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: Beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up with Chipotle to raise brand awareness with a limited edition makeup package dressed in a foil-like wrapper to look like a burrito.

The campaign received more than 38,000 likes on Instagram, according to measurements from Cision. It also received media coverage in Allure and on Refinery29, Insider.com, The Cut, PopSugar, Nylon and The List.

“We were expecting it to have strong pickup,” said Evan Horowitz, CEO of Movers+Shakers, the agency behind the initiative, “but we were blown away by how strong the pickup was, and how favorable the headlines were. In times when the world is a little somber, the delivery of delight was very much appreciated.”

Horowitz said that “there was not a revenue opportunity,” noting that only 100 beauty burritos were available for purchase and others were given to influencers.

“This was not to sell beauty burritos, but to provide a moment of levity and give consumers a fun surprise. What we found in our research leading up to the collaboration was a surprising overlap between super-fans of e.l.f. Cosmetics and super-fans of Chipotle, especially among Gen Z, a very passionate audience,” he explained. “The reaction was: these are two of my favorite things colliding, that’s so cool.”

TikTok was the channel at the heart of the campaign.

“Chipotle and e.l.f. were early adopters of TikTok and hit it out of the park,” said Horowitz. “Both of them have been extremely successful on the platform. The kinship is the spirit of digital disruption that both brands share, and that can be seen in their prior marketing.”

The campaign also launched on a limited-time Instagram account, Chipotle Afterparty, aimed at prom attendees.

As for choice of channels, “we follow where the consumers are,” said Horowitz. “Starting in 2019, there’s been a flood, especially of young consumers, switching their attention from other social media to TikTok. We’ve seen that continue this year.”