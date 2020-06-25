HPE execs can’t avoid being ‘grilled’ by staffers, even in lockdown

Members of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s leadership team have been answering some pretty personal questions during lockdown.

That’s down to Michael Orkin and Karl Norberg, both senior producers of creative and digital services for HPE. The two have been running a video series for the past five years called Grilling Execs. It involves no scripts, just casual conversation with HPE leaders while grilling a dish of their choice.

With stay-at-home restrictions in place, they’ve continued the series virtually and have interviewed CEO Antonio Neri, chief communications officer Jennifer Temple and CMO Jim Jackson, among others.

Norberg explained that the duo decided to keep the series going amid the pandemic because they wanted to show staffers that “execs were in the same boat we were.”

However, no one seems to want to grill anything while stuck at home, pointed out Noberg.

“People have been making smoothies,” he said. “Maybe we should change the name to ‘Virtual Smoothie Execs.’”

Check out PRWeek’s video interview with Orkin and Norberg about the new twist on the series and the challenge of putting it together remotely.