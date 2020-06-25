Is your brand or client joining the Facebook ad boycott?

Brands are planning to pull their ads from Facebook in July to support the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which calls for a boycott of the social media network due to its positions on hate speech and misinformation.

The list of brands taking part is growing. It includes The North Face, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s and REI. Goodby Silverstein, owned by Omnicom Group, is also joining the campaign.

Other companies, such as Procter & Gamble, have not dismissed the idea of joining the boycott.

Would you consider doing the same or telling a client to?