Is your brand or client joining the Facebook ad boycott?

Or is the social network just too big to drop?

Mark Zukerberg at a New York event last October. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Brands are planning to pull their ads from Facebook in July to support the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which calls for a boycott of the social media network due to its positions on hate speech and misinformation.

The list of brands taking part is growing. It includes The North Face, Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s and REI. Goodby Silverstein, owned by Omnicom Group, is also joining the campaign.

Other companies, such as Procter & Gamble, have not dismissed the idea of joining the boycott. 

Would you consider doing the same or telling a client to?

