Hill+Knowlton hires 'This Girl Can' architect Tanya Joseph
Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) has appointed Joseph, who led Sport England’s highly successful #ThisGirlCan campaign to encourage more women to take part in sports, as managing director of specialist services in London, PRWeek can reveal.
