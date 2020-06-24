Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Walmart will no longer display the state flag of Mississippi, which includes the Confederate battle flag, in its stores. The Mississippi Baptist Convention, which includes more than 500,000 members and 2,000 churches, has also called on lawmakers to reconsider the state’s banner, according to Reuters.

Texas’ governor is telling state residents to stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Greg Abbott is using local TV outlets to warn Texans about the “rampant” spread of the disease in the state, which has reported an all-time high of more than 5,400 cases in 24 hours, according to Axios. Texas’ stay-at-home order lapsed at the end of April. Seven states reported record highs for hospitalizations this week, according to The Washington Post. Testifying in front of Congress on Tuesday, lead government infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci broke with President Donald Trump and said authorities are planning to do more testing.

Baseball is back, with some twists. Major League Baseball’s players and owners reached a deal Tuesday night to start play in a shortened season at the end of this month, but with some odd rule changes that will make purists choke on their peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Plans call for a 60-game season likely starting the last week of July.

Primary night roundup: AOC routs challenger, but veteran Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel is on the ropes in New York; Voting extended in Kentucky as Amy McGrath looks to hold on to Democratic Senate bid; Twenty-four-year-old upsets Trump-backed candidate for GOP nomination for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ old seat.

If you live in New York City, know someone who does or just have a Twitter account, you know that this is also the summer of fireworks (and complaining about them). According to NBC News, a “marketing misfire” is to blame for NYC residents’ lack of sleep, after out-of-state fireworks vendors spent extra money on advertising this summer to compensate for what they thought would be a dip in business due to the pandemic.