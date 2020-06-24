SPAG Group expands in Southeast Asia

Healthcare comms agency SPAG Group has launched offices and added teams in Malaysia, Indonesia, The Philippines and Thailand. This is on top of owned offices in Singapore, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The firm also hired three communications and creative specialists within the Singapore team to meet a surge in demand for integrated communications support from health, nutrition, pharma and life sciences clients in the region.

"We believe in the immense potential that dynamic Asia Pacific holds and will continue to tap into the business opportunities and creative talents in the region," said Priyanka Bajpai, regional head at SPAG.

"Our regional expansion is not only pivotal to our continued success and resilience as an organisation, but also helps to create more jobs for local talents at a time where job uncertainty is high. Our focus is towards our employees' welfare as well as developing strong relationships with our client partners which include both start-ups as well as global organizations, to deliver valuable impact on their businesses."

