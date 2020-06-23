A conversation with tech stack guru Scott Brinker on comms tech

The PR and communications technology sector is much smaller than marketing, sales or ad tech, but three imperatives should fuel its growth.

First, the pandemic mandates successful and effective communications with employees and customers.

Second, brand reputation continues to grow in importance, as consumers spend their dollars with companies whose values they trust.

Third, a holistic customer experience has to include delivering a great comms experience, as well as products and services.

Who better to ask about the state of play of PR tech and its potential than Scott Brinker. Brinker is VP of platform ecosystem at inbound marketing software vendor HubSpot, but he’s perhaps best known as the wizard behind the Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic, a bewildering mosaic of vendors in the space.

First published in 2011, then annually, this year’s landscape lists some 8,000 services, 60 of which are in the PR tech category. A drop in the ocean? Not exactly.

“I’m not convinced that’s the extent of what PR professionals use,” says Brinker. “The tools we have there have specifically identified themselves as being for PR – for pitching stories and analyzing where stories appear or tracking relationships. But there are also other technologies like influencer marketing and social media monitoring and possibly even communities and reviews. There’s a social and relationship meta-category that should be of interest to PR pros.”

It struck me recently that some solutions that initially identified themselves as PR tools have broadened their offerings to encompass things like social listening and influencer management. According to Brinker, this reflects something seen across the marketing tech space, as well.

“Generally speaking, there are two strategies that marketing tech companies choose between. Some tools serve a horizontal market. Take Hootsuite for social media. They don’t care what industry you’re in,” he explains. “Then there are all the marketing tech companies that are very specific to particular industries: software for real estate or car companies. They bundle all the capabilities those verticals need into one product.”

While PR tech offerings could be positioned as horizontal market plays – just about any company is in the comms business, after all – the alternative is also viable.

“PR is a community of professionals, a very specialized vertical in its own way,” he says. “So we’re going to bundle up everything a PR person could want into one package. I think both of those strategies are at play.”

It seems inevitable that boundaries between marketing tech and PR tech will start to break down, partly because both teams are running campaigns and partly because they surely share ownership of the customer experience. One example is the partnership between Adobe and Intrado, which allows Intrado’s PR data to be tracked in the same dashboard as marketing data.

“There’s a natural overlap with the content marketing space,” Brinker agrees. If content marketers are responsible for owned and paid media and PR for earned media, it makes sense to track and manage all those metrics together. Yet that doesn’t necessarily happen, of course. “Right. There are some companies that treat the people who manage ad tech completely separately from the rest of the marketing function. I understand the history of how we got here, but today it feels odd to have these siloes.”

I asked Brinker if he anticipates PR teams making bigger investments in technology and data.

“One of the concerns I hear from marketers is that the pendulum swings too far in the direction of data, automation and systems, and we lose the plot of how we’re engaging with our audience,” he says. “I think communications professionals are particularly well-suited to bringing these forces into balance, but it has to be done in the context of the digital reality.”