Tech Talk with NewsWhip cofounder and CEO Paul Quigley

You created NewsWhip in Dublin in 2011. What was the initial purpose?

What I set up with my cofounder, Andrew Mullaney, was a platform to ingest the web in real time – all of the news stories from different countries – and monitor which ones are being shared and tweeted about. That would show us which ones were winning interest. We initially set this up to be both a public app and a tool for newsrooms. Newsrooms could see which stories were going viral, which kinds of stories were doing well and which angles on a story were getting the biggest engagement.

After a year or two of focusing on supporting newsrooms, users in the PR sector started coming to us, as well, seeing that the data we were collecting could be used for monitoring not just stories, but the interest levels in stories. It was useful, not just for crisis management, but for seeing which journalists tend to get engagement on different stories, so for building media lists and content strategy.

Maybe three or four years ago, we decided we would focus our product development on serving the PR industry. When we develop products, we do think about the newsrooms, our existing user base, but also about communications professionals, who are our new and growing user base.

How do you monitor the vast quantities of news content on the web?

We focused on making it a core competence to identify news websites and crawl them pretty frequently. If a story starts to get engagement, we ping the social networks more frequently for new data points. We optimize our processes for monitoring the stories that are going places and giving them more of our resources.

One of the core differentiators we’ve been able to build as a result is the capability to predict engagement in the future. That’s because if you get certain combinations of shares, tweets and comments in the first couple of hours, you can pretty accurately forecast how big that story will be in another 12 or 24 hours. That’s used a lot for advising people in situations where assessing public interest in a story in real time is important.

Does the predictive service, NewsWhip Spike, draw on artificial intelligence?

We’re predicting engagement with more than 3 million stories each day, so it’s a 100% automated process. We trained algorithms on data sets, taking into account things like the time of day a story is published, the outlet that published it and other factors. We can model accurately how big a story is going to become, just because we’ve done it for so many stories in the past and have such big data sets to train our algorithms on.

Imagine a stone flying through the air. A physicist can tell you exactly where it’s going to land. We can predict where a story is going to go, and whether it’s a big deal or not. Comms advisers can now say, this isn’t an important story, and here’s the evidence, or here are the ways a story is important, and where it’s been picked up, so here are the journalists we should reach out to with our side.

Does NewsWhip make recommendations about responding to stories? Or is that left to your clients?

What we want to do is give our clients a lot of information they can readily access, because making recommendations is so high-context. We want to make it easy to see how big the story is becoming, which outlets are the ones that are attracting interest, see which influencers are sharing it, and compare it with similar stories in the past. Then you can have a much more nuanced approach to your response.

You’re based in Dublin but have a U.S. office. Is your client base international?

Yes. We’ve focused heavily on North America, but we have clients in 35 to 40 countries. We ingest content in, I think, 150 languages.

Has COVID-19 affected what you offer clients?

When COVID broke, we focused hard on getting our clients insights that could form a good grounding for any advice they were giving. We launched for our clients, and the public, a daily briefing of what we predicted to be the biggest stories each day. We’ve provided research and reports for things like culture and coronavirus, brands that have successfully engaged with the topics around it. This helps agencies guide their clients towards dealing in a positive way with a very difficult situation.

The research comes from NewsWhip Analytics, which is our non-real-time product: years of data that we use for monitoring trends such as seasonality for engagement with different topics, comparing different topics and identifying authors with influence.

You have some high-profile agency clients such as Ogilvy and FleishmanHillard.

I think we’re in eight of the top 10 agencies. I think a lot of technology companies like to work with brands directly, but we’ve found we like working with agencies, because they get a lot of value and serve several clients. They’re also willing to try new technologies that can give them more of an edge. We’ve built some strong relationships there.