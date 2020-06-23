Media Maven owner launches Podcast Clout

WELLINGTON, FL: Christina Nicholson, owner of agency Media Maven, has launched Podcast Clout, a database of the top podcasts in more than 100 categories.

The platform allows users who want to appear on high-impact podcasts to quickly generate custom pitch lists. It is exclusively focused on the podcast industry, rather than traditional media in general.

An estimated 68 million people in the U.S. listen to podcasts weekly.

"I have profited from being a guest on many podcasts over the years,” said Nicholson. “I know first-hand that exposure on popular podcasts can lead to quick ROI, but finding those quality shows, information about the host and the best way to pitch to become a guest is very time-consuming. That's why I started Podcast Clout.”