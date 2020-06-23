Manifest wins 'omnichannel brief' for drinks challenger brand

Manifest has been awarded an omnichannel brand communications brief covering the entire marketing spectrum for DRTY.

The ‘hard seltzer’ drinks brand was created in 2019 by co-founders Matija Pisk and Oli Clements, who identified a clear gap in the UK market following the rise of hard seltzers in the US.

DRTY, which is currently stocked by Amazon, Whole Foods Market and Ocado, as well as being sold direct to consumers, is one of a new breed of hard seltzer brands that aims to ‘challenge the status quo’.

“One of the reasons we created DRTY is that we felt that things in the drinks industry had become too self-serious, a tad pretentious and, to be honest, a bit boring,” Clements said.

“We’re excited to bring Manifest on board as our creative agency partner as we know they have an incredible track record with challenger brands, with the likes of BrewDog and Virgin. We’re looking forward to working together on bold, category-defying projects. Watch this space.”

DRTY is the latest addition to the Manifest's strong drinks portfolio; the agency has produced award-winning work in the past for BrewDog and currently works with Chivas Brothers, Curious Brewery, Brewgooder and NOCCO. It has previously worked with Innis & Gunn and Most Wanted Wines.

“We immediately resonated with DRTY as an innovative, challenger brand like ourselves. They’re all about shaking things up and pushing boundaries in a rapidly-growing category here in the UK,” Manifest Manchester managing director Bec Chelin said.

“We will work in partnership with DRTY on a channel-agonistic, strategic approach as they continue to grow and strengthen in the UK. We’re thrilled to be part of the next DRTY chapter after an incredibly strong start to their story.”

Manifest launched its Manchester office last year and has since won PRWeek’s International Agency of the Year for the second year running.