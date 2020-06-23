GoPro appoints UK agency for PR and social media brief

The GoPro brief includes a broad range of digital communications, including media relations, press office, social-media management, influencer marketing and advocacy.

Battenhall will lead on a number of brand campaigns this year, tapping into GoPro’s vision to “inspire people to pursue their passions, lead an active lifestyle, and join the GoPro community”.

The account will be led by Battenhall’s senior account director, Rhian Robinson.

GoPro EMEA director of communications Isabel Pakowski said the tech company was “blown away” by Battenhall’s integrated, social-first approach to the brief.

“They put innovation and creativity at the heart of their ideas, together with data-led insights to inform the strategy.

“We were looking for an agency with a best-in-class approach to PR, social media and influencers, and who really understood the UK market. We are really looking forward to working with the Battenhall team.”

Battenhall founder and chief executive Drew Benvie added: “GoPro is one of those hero brands that is a true industry leader, and its fan base goes beyond its product category. It is a dream to be working with such an innovative brand, helping shape its future through social media and PR campaigns that we will work on together in the coming years.”