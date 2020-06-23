Silicon Valley companies, industry groups lead backlash to Trump visa ban

Companies, leaders and trade groups, led by the technology sector, are slamming the Trump administration’s extended ban on employment-based visas.

Proponents say the ban, which is set to take effect on June 24 and run through the end of the year, will free up jobs in an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. It applies to H-1B visas for tech workers, H-2B visas for low-skill jobs, H-4 visas for spouses of certain visa holders and J visas for those participating in work and student exchanges, as well as L visas for intracompany transfers.

However, many companies and business organizations say the ban will cut down on their talent pools. Here’s what opponents had to say.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

“A severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration” — one that will “push investment and economic activity abroad, slow growth, and reduce job creation.“



Statement from our CEO Tom Donohue on the Trump Administration’s immigration proclamation: https://t.co/qsuB7mlSqu pic.twitter.com/8qkfuPB35y — U.S. Chamber (@USChamber) June 22, 2020

National Association of Software and Service Companies

BSA

BSA is disappointed by today's executive order suspending the issue of certain categories of new nonimmigrant visas. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/JUAvbkKFl1 pic.twitter.com/VoVCrmbWvL — BSA | The Software Alliance (@BSAnews) June 22, 2020

ACLU

Trump just announced new restrictions on temporary worker visas, yet another attack on our immigration system.



This is not a response to COVID-19 or an economic crisis. It’s the exploitation of a pandemic to reshape immigration law, while superseding Congress. https://t.co/3ximsfrCZc — ACLU (@ACLU) June 22, 2020

Amazon

“We oppose the administration’s short-sighted action. Preventing high-skilled professionals from entering the country and contributing to America’s economic recovery puts American’s global competitiveness at risk," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement shared with GeekWire.



Tesla

Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2020

Microsoft

Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 23, 2020

Twitter

"Unilaterally and unnecessarily stifling America’s attractiveness to global, high-skilled talent is short-sighted and deeply damaging to the economic strength of the United States." —@jesirae — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 22, 2020

Google

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

Box

This is unbelievably bad policy on every level. It will only mean more jobs move outside the US, and in no way makes America better or more competitive. https://t.co/hGVzhkXHuX — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 22, 2020

Salesforce

.@Salesforce remains committed to advocating for common-sense immigration policies. H-1B workers generate innovation & growth that benefits us all and it will hurt the U.S. economic recovery and U.S. innovation leadership to further restrict H-1B visas. — Amy E Weaver (@amy_e_weaver) June 23, 2020

Facebook

Facebook response to Trump EO: pic.twitter.com/RnPA2rxhE1 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 23, 2020

Apple

Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 23, 2020

Airbnb