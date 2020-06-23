Silicon Valley companies, industry groups lead backlash to Trump visa ban

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Tech companies say the ban cuts down the talent they can bring to the workforce.

President Trump speaks to reporters on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Companies, leaders and trade groups, led by the technology sector, are slamming the Trump administration’s extended ban on employment-based visas.

Proponents say the ban, which is set to take effect on June 24 and run through the end of the year, will free up jobs in an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. It applies to H-1B visas for tech workers, H-2B visas for low-skill jobs, H-4 visas for spouses of certain visa holders and J visas for those participating in work and student exchanges, as well as L visas for intracompany transfers.

However, many companies and business organizations say the ban will cut down on their talent pools. Here’s what opponents had to say. 

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

National Association of Software and Service Companies

BSA

ACLU

Amazon
“We oppose the administration’s short-sighted action. Preventing high-skilled professionals from entering the country and contributing to America’s economic recovery puts American’s global competitiveness at risk," an Amazon spokesman said in a statement shared with GeekWire.

Tesla

Microsoft

Twitter

Google

Box

Salesforce

Facebook

Apple

Airbnb

