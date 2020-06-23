Creative agency sells clothing to ‘quell the fears of white people’

WINSTON-SALEM, NC: David Mullen, president and partner at creative agency The Variable, was out on a run with his wife on a rural dirt road in South Carolina when a guy passing by in a truck waved at them.

He immediately thought of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in Georgia while jogging in February.

“I also thought about one of my Black staffers, who recently told me he feels nervous to go for a walk at night,” said Mullen. “That is a reality he deals with every day that I don’t ever think about.”

In that moment, Mullen felt his white privilege and wondered if there is a way to “raise a mirror” to white people’s implicit biases that too often see people of color as suspicious as they are doing normal, everyday things.

That night, he reached out to a diverse group of coworkers and friends to workshop an idea. That idea became an e-commerce site called "I'm Just ______," which sells shirts, sweatshirts and hats with the statement "I'm just" followed by a normal activity that white people do every day without worrying about how they'll be perceived.

For example: “I’m just jogging.”

“It's for people of color to wear as an absurdity statement to quell the fears of white people they pass by,” the firm said in a statement about the clothing.

The Variable is donating 50% of sales to the national organization Color of Change. The other half is going to local organizations in the firm’s hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that are “working to go beyond protests to policy by toppling laws that sanction, support or cover-up the murders of people of color,” Mullen said.

The agency created the site in three days and launched it on June 18. The Variable is planning to promote the effort with paid social, out-of-home and PR.

“We wanted to create options that not just our Black friends can wear but also our white friends who want to challenge their white friends,” said Mullen. “We are putting effort behind what work people find relevant and meaningful.”

Over the past two years, The Variable has made “some small, but meaningful progress” in diversifying its staff, said Mullen. Women make up 60% of its director and group director leadership team, 20% of its last 20 hires have been non-white and 30% of its last 10 hires have been non-white.

“The last few weeks have forced us to recognize that we have a lot more progress to make within our own walls as a business and within our own community and within advertising in general,” said Mullen. “It’s forced us to have good, honest conversations with our team and several local leaders in our area. We have been listening, learning and putting concrete plans and goals in place.”