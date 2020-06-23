'Go all out and be totally outrageous' - What Inspires Me, with Brazen's Nina Webb

The team

I’ve probably spent the past five years worrying about ‘the millennial generation’ and wondering why the team is (apparently) so different from my gen ‘back in the day’ when we thought it was OK to live in the office.

But the lockdown has transformed my opinion and I’ve realised how wrong and unfair I was. What a bunch of resilient, positive, take-no-shit young people they are; they’ve leaned into the crisis and taken to working from home like ducks to water.

In fact, as well as doing their day jobs (better than ever), they’re painting, learning the piano, doing macramé (no, I didn’t know what it was) and generally getting stuck into the new normal, making it work creatively for them and unlocking their inner geniuses.

So, we talk to each other over Zoom and Teams; bounce around ideas on the phone; ask for inspiration and ideas over email. Because creativity is contagious.

Books

Working in a creative PR agency, you’re only as good as your last idea. So, the pressure’s on to constantly come up with new ones. When lockdown happened and all our clients’ creative campaigns were put on hold, we had to rip up the rule book and start with a blank piece of paper.

But sitting on your tod at your dining room table, how were we going to come up with anything original? Well, you go to your tools… in this instance, books.

My mantra is never to stop reading and feeding your craft. I always have at least two books on the go. Right now, it’s Jane Kenyon’s Diva Wisdom and George Lois’ Damn Good Advice. Both are powerful, for different reasons. Jane Kenyon because she reminds me how to be a strong, authentic business leader while accepting it’s OK not to be superwoman and be vulnerable sometimes. Thanks Jane.

And George Lois for his balls-out approach to advertising and commitment to The Big Idea. Hilarious, inspiring, fearless and original, he embodies everything we try to be here at Brazen. A flick through his little book and I find something new every time. I especially like this pearl of wisdom: “Sometimes, what the hell, go all out and be totally outrageous.”

LinkedIn

Pre COVID-19, I couldn’t be bothered with it; it was just a place for recruiters and navel-gazers no? How wrong. In fact, I’ve found LinkedIn to be the richest source of inspiration and creativity throughout this entire crisis. The sense of community and camaraderie, shared inspiration and vision, advice and support. I’ve connected with and talked to peers I’d never have communicated with previously for fear of ‘the competition’. It’s been a real eye-opener.

Personal wellbeing

I used to think I was far too busy for ‘wellbeing’, then last year we launched Brazen’s Year of Wellbeing, and I’ve never looked back. Wellbeing Wednesdays, mantra jars, vision boards, meditation, mindfulness, yoga. We practice it all at Brazen and it honestly unleashes creative juices we never knew we had. Try it, you won’t regret it.

