Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The Trump administration has extended a ban on employment-based visas through 2020. The aim is to free up jobs in an economy reeling from COVID-19. The ban, which takes effect June 24 and lasts until the end of the year, applies to H-1B visas, which are widely used by major American technology companies and L-1 visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations, among other visas. Cognizant Technology Solutions was the largest H-1B employer in the 2018 fiscal year, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Deloitte Consulting and Microsoft. Other major employers include Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook.

Companies are speaking out against the ban. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, tweeted Monday night, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today." Box CEO Aaron Levie called Trump's order an "unbelievably bad policy on every level." Twitter Public Policy tweeted a statement from Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, the social media network’s VP of public policy and philanthropy for the Americas, that said, “Unilaterally and unnecessarily stifling America’s attractiveness to global, high-skilled talent is short-sighted and deeply damaging to the economic strength of the United States." Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that the ban will “put American's global competitiveness at risk." Salesforce, Uber and Facebook also slammed Trump’s ban.

Pay service Square is withholding money from merchants. Over the last month, 1,300 small business owners have signed an online petition asking Square to stop withholding 30% of the money they collected from customers. Early Tuesday, Square published a blog post to explain its new “rolling reserve” policy, noting that the service started holding back money late last year and expanded the practice after the virus-related lockdowns as a way to protect consumers against losses. Square is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s other company.

NASCAR is ‘proud’ to have Bubba Wallace as a driver. NASCAR tweeted a one-minute video late Monday showing support for Wallace, after a crew member saw a noose hanging in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. Additionally, NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support at the Talladega Superspeedway on Monday. "Whoever it was, you're not going to take away my smile," Wallace told the crowd at Talladega. "I'm going to keep on going." Wallace, who is the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, successfully advocated for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag earlier this month.

Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy: A Facebook ad boycott is not enough. "What we want to do is to try to make ourselves right at Ben & Jerry's -- we always aspire to do the right thing. And we want our partners to do the same thing," he said at the CMO Network Summit hosted by The Wall Street Journal's CMO Network. "So to me, it's not just about signing on to boycott, which certainly, we may do. It's about what are the actions that we'd like to see happen so that we can collaborate with partners who want to progress the change that we support." Brands such as Patagonia, The North Face and REI have pulled ads from Facebook and Instagram in support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which calls for a boycott of the social media network due to its positions on hate speech and misinformation.