Italian Tourism Board hires PR agency to drive UK tourism

TBG will try to build interest in holidays to Italy via media buying, digital media and design.

The Finn Partners-owned agency will also adapt a new international campaign for the UK market, set to launch in the autumn, and creating a dedicated influencer strategy to generate buzz about the destination.

A one-month influencer campaign will run in the UK with the themes #BeMoreItalian and #TraveltoItaly. The influencers have been hand-picked to amplify what Italy sees as the ‘key pillars’ of its tourism offer: history and culture; food and drink; fashion and lifestyle; LGBTQ.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus, particularly in February and March, but has since been able to relax social distancing measures. The nation opened up its borders to tourism on 3 June, one of the first European countries to do so.

Since then, unlike many countries, Italy hasn’t required British visitors to self-quarantine. However, the British foreign office continues to advise against foreign holidays.

Flavio Zappacosta, the Italian Tourist Board’s manager for UK and Ireland, said: “The tourism industry is one of Italy’s key economic drivers so it is with utmost importance that we plan for recovery now with an agency who can provide a holistic approach to destination marketing and ensure that we are prepared and ready to invite British travellers back once it’s safe to travel again.”

“Our experience working with tourist boards around the world perfectly positions us to partner with Italy at this crucial time and assist them with a 360° marketing programme to recover from the terrible impact of COVID-19,” said Debbie Flynn, managing partner at Finn Travel & Lifestyle.