Listed industrial supplier Pressure Technologies appoints UK PR agencies

Integrated communications agency Houston has been appointed to advise Pressure Technologies on its investor and corporate communications, while its Branscombe Group stablemate McOnie will focus on trade PR, marketing and internal communications.

Pressure Technologies, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, is a manufacturer of components and systems serving global supply chains in the oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets.

The company's chief executive, Chris Walters, said the business is looking for agency partners to help it increase engagement with stakeholders as the company grows.

“Their combined experience and areas of expertise will help us achieve our strategic growth and development plans,” he added.

Houston managing director Kate Hoare said: “Pressure Technologies is a fascinating company with an exciting growth story and we look forward to applying our joint expertise and forging a strong partnership with them.”

McOnie has worked with industrial and technology brands for the past three decades.

Managing director Cristina Hlinschi said: “Combined with Houston’s corporate and investor communications expertise, [we] will work seamlessly to amplify Pressure Technologies’ brand messages and resonate with relevant audiences.”