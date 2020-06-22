Fitness platform Gympass picks SourceCode as North American AOR

NEW YORK: Fitness platform Gympass has named SourceCode as its North American AOR.

Gympass is a corporate wellness benefit platform that gives employees access to a global network of gyms, studios and wellness apps.

SourceCode is managing strategic media pitches and media relations for product launches and thought leadership, according to Shelly Huang, head of marketing at Gympass.

“We serve B2B and B2C,” she said. “We like to call it B2B2C. It’s a very unique kind of business model.”

Huang said SourceCode will help with new product offerings and also with Gympass’ push to scale its user base in the U.S. SourceCode VP Nicole Pfeifer is leading the four-person team on the account.

The company works with other firms in markets outside North America. Huang declined to disclose the dollar value of the contract, which runs for a year with a potential out in six months, but said PR makes up about 10% of Gympass’ overall fluctuating marketing budget.

The company started the RFP process in Q1 and signed SourceCode midway through last month. Ten agencies were initially in consideration. SourceCode won because Gympass pivoted quickly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, launching a holistic wellness program, and needed an agency that could keep up, Huang said.

“With the 2.0 launch of ours, we’ve really wanted a partner that could grow and deal with us in B2B and B2C and sell that strategy to the media in a way that captures this unique pivot, and we felt they had the right kind of experience to do that for us,” she said.

Brazil-based Gympass is used in 55,000 gyms globally and has more than 2,000 corporate clients, according to a spokesperson. The company was valued at more than $1 billion last year, according to Bloomberg.

SourceCode’s revenue was up 107% last year to $3.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.