Source-finder platform Qwoted hires Lou Carlozo as first editor-in-chief

CHICAGO: Qwoted, a platform used by journalists to find sources, has hired Lou Carlozo as its first editor-in-chief.

Carlozo started in the senior role in mid-June, working directly with Qwoted MD Matthew Kneller and cofounder Dan Simon.

“We are looking to build a product supporting the media community,” Kneller said. “So we wanted to hire somebody on the editorial side to oversee our community guidelines, our standards committee and lead our community efforts on the journalism-education side and act as a resource or guide to other reporters or writers in our network.”

From 1993 to 2009, Carlozo worked in editorial roles at the Chicago Tribune. More recently, he was managing editor for GovernmentCIO until April. Carlozo was an early adopter of Qwoted and used it in his work as a freelancer and staff writer.

“I have a lot of experience as an editor and I have seen and done what works, so I will be scouting for good team members and people to bring onboard,” said Carlozo.

Another objective is “to be a representative for best practices in the industry,” he said, adding that there is a “decided lack of community” in media.

“I have a whole career of trying to be a facilitator to communities so we are talking about outreach to universities and doing best practices,” said Carlozo. “Hopefully, it will be about getting people in our community together to do better work and get to know each other and be a service to each other.”

Qwoted, which is owned by PR firms Vested and Prosek Partners, acquired business journalism outlet Talking Biz News in June 2019. Launched in Q3 2018, Qwoted was developed by CTO Kevin Trowbridge. The platform started as an internal beta product called Vested IQ before the firm spun it off.