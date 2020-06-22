Domino’s defends McEnany interaction: ‘Being responsive to customers is not political’

ANN ARBOR, MI: If only the social media manager for Domino’s Pizza had a crystal ball way back in 2012.

Cancel culture set its sights on the pizza chain after it thanked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a compliment on Twitter. There’s one tiny detail: The Twitter exchange happened in 2012.

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

When Domino’s interaction with McEnany resurfaced this week, Twitter users bashed the pizza chain for being politically inclined and some said they would boycott the company. Others stood up for the pizza joint. Responding to the chatter late Monday, McEnany tweeted, “I LOVE @dominos (and also @pizzahut)!”

Domino’s decided to respond to one person on the matter: Never Trumper Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who tweeted at Domino’s, “You just killed your brand.”

The brand replied, “Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

“Since the beginning (not just since the beginning of social media), we have had a consistent protocol: we say thank you when people compliment us,” a Domino’s representative told PRWeek via email. “If they have a concern, we try to fix it. Most, if not all, retail and consumer brands do this.”

The rep added that being responsive to customers “is not political.”

“We continue to be shocked that someone decided to pass off a ‘thank you’ tweet from 2012 as a political statement in 2020,” the rep said.