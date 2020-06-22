Legend Group launches Dubai PR consultancy

Aficionados provides consulting and communication support to locally based brands and homegrown businesses.

The consultancy, which has been launched by Legend Group managing director Mustafa Abaas, has already added four clients.

Abbas said Aficionados takes “an intimate approach that sits with its clients and has deeper conversations in order to dig out all the information that would be necessary to provide the best possible service… how to better position it, what to promote, and what to avoid”.

He added: “In any of our businesses, we have always believed in quality and never quantity. The same rule will apply to the brands that we represent. Dubai is a place where innovation is redefined. Exciting businesses and ventures often pop up. And because there are many of these in our city, it is important to support them and equally important to know how to pick them.”

Legend Group owns the exclusive agency for Bang & Olufsen in the UAE, Chivalry: Gentlemen’s Salon and Property Portfolios International, which operates out of Dubai and London.

Visit the Middle East Power Book 2020 here

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Arvind.Hickman@haymarket.com