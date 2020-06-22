Nothing in the digital age has tested online brands like Covid-19. With the picture changing minute-to-minute, the brands with no unified web infrastructure, scattered support networks and too many third-parties to make fast decisions, have struggled to keep pace. By contrast, the brands riding the wave are the ones taking a more synergistic approach, benefiting from dynamic web builds and agile online services that work hand-in-hand.
As a trailblazer in digital infrastructure, Investis Digital is renowned for its revolutionary concept of Connected Content: a holistic four-pillar approach comprising ‘Tell It’, ‘Build It’, ‘Run It’ and ‘Find It’. We asked the firm’s experts why a joined-up online strategy helps brands thrive, in good times and bad.
What’s the problem with the traditional approach to web infrastructure?
David Corchado (Chief Digital Officer): “Generally, when a client works with a digital agency, they’ll have a website built and an application delivered, with hardware and construction to support it, typically through a rack space or someone else providing an operational model. There’ll also be segregated support teams. But at Investis Digital, we’re a one-stop shop. The strategic and creative teams work directly with the build teams so nothing is getting ‘lost in translation’. This includes an awareness of SEO best practices and built-in functionality at the build level. The build team also informs the creative development so it is a seamless process in both directions. As a result, we deliver a killer application customised to a client’s brand, and an optimised hardware infrastructure. If there’s a problem, you only need to deal with us. We provide umbrella coverage for every source of technology and tool the client has.”
How do your clients’ brand stories feed into the web build?
Sri Sritharan (Director of Client Services): “From the outset, our project teams are very familiar with the client’s brand, in terms of language, content and imagery. But ‘brand’ doesn’t necessarily just mean look and feel, design and content. We make it our business to understand how a client works, its values and purpose. That influences the sites we build, and informs the structure of how we approach a project, right the way through to the deliverables.”
What makes your ‘Build It’ service so effective?
DC: “I use the analogy of a tree trunk with branches. When you come to us for a website, the trunk already exists, and it’s a highly integrated regression-tested infrastructure, that includes best-of-breed service providers. So we can very rapidly build our clients a very high-quality, on-brand website, by just giving you a branch. Then, if you need a subset of that website, like an IR site, we can give you a twig. There are no limitations on customisation.”
How do you run clients’ web infrastructure after the build?
SS: “With most agencies, the relationship ends at the point of going live, then you have this disparate support network. With us, that’s when the relationship really starts. As far as ‘Run It’, our clients very much use us in a mixed-model format. Some lean on us tactically, perhaps for specific financial disclosures like results days, when they rely on our expertise to deliver that event. Others defer to us to run everything, whether that’s basic content updates, key releases to different stakeholders across the digital estates, bespoke content services like video generation, releases in different languages. Then, after all that work is done, we’ll make sense of the analytics and how it performed. Do note, there is ongoing iteration with strategic teams to ensure that meeting objectives isn’t a one-off – we are always in tune with what clients and their audiences need, and we evolve solutions accordingly.”
What are the benefits of your ‘Run It’ service for clients?
DC: “There are so many values. We believe we’re more secure than anyone else. Our 24/7 support model is extremely durable, and that’s been tested recently with Covid-19, and has impressed our clients. But the biggest benefit is probably autonomy. Our clients have this digital estate waiting for them, and they can either have us do it all, or they can go in and deploy their own campaigns, manage releases, post results. There’s never a need for them to go through their own internal IT team or wait for an internal deployment cycle. That autonomy is very powerful. It means turning on a dime.”
For more information on Investis Digital and Connected Content, see www.investisdigital.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/investisdigital/ and https://twitter.com/InvestisDigital