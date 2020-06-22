Robbie Savage bares all about banking scams in Margot Robbie spoof for Santander

Santander has enlisted an unlikely ally to help tackle bank account scams, which have seen a sharp rise in the past year.

Former footballer and pundit Robbie Savage bares all in a parody of Hollywood hit The Big Short to explain how to avoid falling victim.

The video, which was created for Santander by The Romans, has been covered by eight nationals at the time of writing.

New research released by Santander reveals almost half of Brits (45 per cent) would move their money to another account if asked to do so over the phone by someone claiming to be a police officer or bank worker.

Santander’s own data indicates that ‘safe account scams’ are a growing area of crime, with the number of cases rising by 53 per cent last year compared to the year before, costing victims an average of £5,634 per scam.

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of Brits are concerned that their loved ones, isolating at home, will fall victim to this type of scam.

In the spot (see above), Savage plays the role of a Champagne-sipping Margot Robbie in a scene in the bathtub.

Both ‘Robbies’ are known for their flowing blonde locks and long legs, but Savage is on a mission to prove there is only one ‘Robbie’ for this role.

In a video that is hard to unsee once viewed, Savage says he is “here to get get hot and steamy over the technical terms of fraud, namely the safe account scams, which I’m telling you are dodgier than my dance moves on Strictly [Come Dancing].”

Savage then explains what safe account scams are and what people should do if targeted.