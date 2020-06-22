Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Patagonia is the latest brand to pull its ads from Facebook and Instagram. Following the same move from The North Face and REI, Patagonia has signed up for the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which calls for a boycott of the social media network due to its positions on hate speech and misinformation. Patagonia tweeted a statement Sunday night from its marketing head Cory Bayers that explained the boycott would last through at least the end of July. “For too long, Facebook has failed to take sufficient steps to stop the spread of hateful lies and dangerous propaganda on its platform,” he said.

Twitch is looking into allegations of sexual harassment on its platform. Posts on Twitter and Reddit over the weekend listed accusations that have been made against Twitch streamers. In a tweet posted late Sunday, Twitch said it takes accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct “extremely seriously” and is actively looking into the accounts concerning streamers affiliated with Twitch. It will also work with law enforcement where applicable. “We’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone,” Twitch added.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager is denying trolls are behind Saturday’s lower-than-expected rally turnout. Of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally, Brad Parscale said in a statement to Politico, “Leftists and online trolls doing a victory lap, thinking they somehow impacted rally attendance, don’t know what they’re talking about or how our rallies work.” Outlets such as CNN and The New York Times, reported that TikTok users and Korean pop music fans signed up for hundreds of thousands of rally tickets online with no intention of attending. Parscale explained that less than 6,200 people attended due to “fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire.” CNN also quoted a top official as saying Trump’s family was “pissed” with Parscale for overestimating the number of people that were going to attend the rally. But Trump assistant Avi Berkowitz tweeted that was false.

Police cars have been removed from videogame Fortnite. When the shooter-survival game launched a new season last week, police vehicles were gone. “I wouldn’t say it’s a political statement. I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with,” a person familiar with the game’s development told The Wall Street Journal. The game’s decision comes as people protest police violence following George Floyd’s death.

Good news for Krispy Kreme lovers. This week, the brand is rolling out Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers at Walmart stores nationwide. To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is holding a virtual grand opening on June 24, which will include virtual games, entertainment and surprise celebrity guest appearances. Forty virtual grand opening participants will also receive the chance to win free doughnuts for a year, according to a statement from Krispy Kreme. FleishmanHillard is supporting Krispy Kreme with the launch.