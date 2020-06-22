Fresenius Medical Care appoints agency for comms and social brief

The agency has been appointed on a retainer to set up social-media channels for the medical firm and position it as an expert voice in the renal sector, as well as to increase its share of voice more generally in the UK.

Stand will also work with the company to help it campaign on key issues and reach its target audiences.

The agency was appointed based on its previous behaviour-change work for NxStage, a home dialysis specialist that Fresenius Medical Care acquired last year.

David Mogridge, acting head of market access at Fresenius Medical Care UK, said: “[Stand] recognises that our communications isn’t about increasing brand profile, it’s about education and support. We want to raise awareness of key issues so that every patient has access to the treatment and care that’s right for them.”

Stand’s latest account win adds to its portfolio of health clients, which include private mental-health services provider Clinical Partners and heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK.

Laura Oliphant, managing director of Stand, said: “As an organisation that provides such a vital service, communication is a key part in helping healthcare professionals and patients understand all the treatment options available. The conversations happening on social media are an essential part of a patient’s journey and we have a solid strategy to grow Fresenius’ influence and reach.”

