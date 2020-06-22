Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

• How has the public’s view of different media changed during the coronavirus crisis? That's one question that will be posed to a panel of experts at PRWeek's online Crisis Communications conference, which takes place next Tuesday (30 June).

• To open the doors to staff or not: that is the question for agencies – comment from Hope&Glory joint MD Anna Terrell.

• Two-thirds of major brands do not feel confident running a fully remote pitch process, despite half saying that this is a good time to review the set-up of their agency rosters. More findings from a new Creativebrief survey here.

• Why the UK Government's track-and-trace app was doomed to fail, and why it has come as a huge surprise... to absolutely no one in the UK tech sector.