Coronavirus live blog: The impact on PR and comms

22 JUNE
• How has the public’s view of different media changed during the coronavirus crisis? That's one question that will be posed to a panel of experts at PRWeek's online Crisis Communications conference, which takes place next Tuesday (30 June).
• To open the doors to staff or not: that is the question for agencies – comment from Hope&Glory joint MD Anna Terrell.
• Two-thirds of major brands do not feel confident running a fully remote pitch process, despite half saying that this is a good time to review the set-up of their agency rosters. More findings from a new Creativebrief survey here.
• Why the UK Government's track-and-trace app was doomed to fail, and why it has come as a huge surprise... to absolutely no one in the UK tech sector.
19 JUNE
• "Greggs is always a win!" - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week, curated by Down At The Social's Daisy Whitehouse.
• "Returning to the office has been an unalloyed pleasure" – Maitland/AMO chief executive Neil Bennett reflects on how working patterns will forever change, but nothing substitutes the buzz and creative spirit that is found in an office.
18 JUNE
• From the editor-in-chief: the return of sport is an emotional boost, but firms are eyeing 50 per cent revenue drops and job cuts.
• Exclusive: 'Quash Quarantine' campaigners have called for transparency after the Government defended its policy.
• "The public are casualties in the hostile relationship between the Government and media", comments Julian Samways, managing director of JPES Partners.
17 JUNE
• Charity to support NHS workers during COVID-19 hires PR agency to 'extensive' brief
• PRWeek commissioned exclusive data from a social analytics firm to discover which government departments have been most effective at using social media so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed one of it's first significant agency casualties, with sport and fitness-focused Promote PR sadly being forced to close after 26 years, citing the impact of recent trading conditions.
16 JUNE
• 'Three days to get the world clubbing from home' - PRWeek goes Behind the Campaign with Defected Virtual Festival.
15 JUNE
• 'Show empathy' – As football returns in England, clubs need to provide the right support to players and coaching staff over the risk of coronavirus. Four sports marketing experts have their say on how clubs should handle comms.
• A campaign to ‘quash quarantine’ rules is having remarkable results, with greater longevity in the news cycle than Dominic Cummings. PRWeek’s latest podcast explores further.
12 JUNE
• “If you can’t laugh about your job, you must be a hostage negotiator, or very dull at dinner parties” – Seven comedy sketches about PR to keep you laughing in lockdown.
11 JUNE
• Necessity is the mother of invention for cultural comms during COVID-19, writes Nina Plowman.
• Finsbury has launched a new service to help businesses handle the comms challenges surrounding the return of workforces to offices, following an extended period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Remote-teaching platform Teacherly has hired a new UK PR agency for a COVID-19 campaign, with a brief to position the brand as the leader in collaborative lesson planning in the UK.
• "We've achieved about six billion in terms of PR reach" – The Big Issue has entirely changed its model due to the coronavirus pandemic. Find out more about its digital makeover here.
10 JUNE
• The coronavirus is hitting BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) marcomms and media professionals more than their white counterparts in terms of pay and career prospects. That's according to new research for People Like Us, the networking group for minority ethnic professionals in media and marcomms. Click here for more.
• WPP CEO Mark Read has talked about how non-advertising services like public relations have fared better during coronavirus pandemic, and how the holding company plans to make agile working practices permanent. More here
• "In the words of Madonna: music makes the people come together. This year has taught us that pandemics do, too." Can brands show Pride without a parade this year?
9 JUNE
• Oil company BP is to cut back its global communications and advocacy team as part of wider plans to make 10,000 redundancies globally.
8 JUNE
• A £52m legal claim has been made against Hiscox Insurance after it rejected business interruption claims by businesses, including PR agency Media Zoo, affected by the coronavirus.