Ex-Instinctif managing partner Rishi Bhattacharya launches agency for 'next generation' of leaders

Called Impact & Influence, the venture also includes experienced PR figure Nicola Forsyth, who has worked in-house at HSBC, TSB Bank, OVO Energy and Green Traveller, and agency-side at Edelman, Teneo Blue Rubicon, Third City and Seven Consultancy.

Impact & Influence’s CEO has an advisory panel that includes Anne Groves, former global head of public relations at Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance and a senior adviser and trainer; Chris Kelsall, the former COO for HSBC Global Banking in Europe, who is now MD of NetZero Solutions; and Richard Sambrook, ex-director of global news at the BBC and director for the Centre for Journalism at Cardiff University.

Bhattacharya, who was previously managing partner and co-head of corporate and capital markets at Instinctif, said: “We are focused on creating value for our clients – the next generation of CEOs who are coming through, maximising their impact and influence through delivering innovative ways of communicating and engaging stakeholders, shareholders and society. We also believe there is an imperative to do this as leaders and companies are increasingly aware of their own positive impact.

“At first glimpse it may seem strange to be setting up a new venture at this time, but as companies go through a COVID-19 reset – including the communications industry – it is exactly the time to be doing this.”

Prior to Instinctif, Bhattacharya spent nine years at Edelman, advising clients in the energy, tech and financial services sectors, including being head of Energy & Industrials in EMEA.

Before moving into communications consultancy, he was a broadcast political journalist during the Blair years.