Vivian Lines launches C-suite consultancy

Vivian Lines (pictured above) has launched Lines Consulting, a communications C-Suite advisory company headquartered in Hong Kong. The firm also has representation in Singapore and a network of other international markets.

Lines was formerly APAC chairman at H+K and served at the agency for 35 years. During this time here, he moved around the region to take up various roles including Taiwan general manager, Greater China MD, and APAC COO.

Joining Lines at his new consultancy is Raj Seth, who specialises in corporate technology and works with clients to integrate marketing and comms using social, influencer, digital, and traditional media. Seth was most recently Partner at Newgate Communications, and prior to that, he served in-house with CA Technologies as VP and APJ Communications.

Lines Consulting will focus on four areas: corporate communications; financial communications; crisis and training; and specialist advisory. The latter includes ESG advisory, litigation support, and specialist Unicorn Advisory for companies approaching or entering unicorn investment status.

"More than ever, companies and their boards require agile and bespoke communication strategies to navigate the disruption," said Lines.

"While the immediate crisis is business resumption after COVID-19, business issues such as cyber risks, geopolitics, capital raisings, ESG, and investor activism are putting pressures on companies like never before. Crises, however, also provide opportunities to reshape the business landscape."

