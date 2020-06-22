Mumbai agency offers pay-by-results service for clients

PR and influencer agency Glad U Came has introduced pay-by-results service to clients across all categories, size, and industry. The agency said that the service can be a useful tool for anyone looking to strengthen brand relations and awareness amid the pandemic, especially when client budgets are under immense pressure.

The pay-by-results option means clients are only billed for tangible outputs and effective outcomes. This is said to be a cost-effective alternative to the conventional retainer model where a flat fee is charged each month, regardless of the results achieved.

Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, said: "If COVID-19 has taught us anything it's that actions speak louder than words. The crisis has created a moment of truth in which we can all evaluate and judge whether the actions and choices being taken by business are a true reflection of their purpose and values. This isn't something you see offered by PR agencies very often, but we are sufficiently confident about our ability to generate meaningful results".

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia