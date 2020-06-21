FTI and Prosek Partners veteran Andrew Waterworth dies aged 59

A former captain in the British Army, Waterworth entered the PR industry in the 1980s when he joined the agency Hill Murray, which became Ludgate in 1991 following a buy-out - Waterworth was a founding shareholder.

He developed Ludgate's financial services PR offering in the 1990s, helping grow the agency into a business with 140 employees globally and £15m annual revenue prior to its sale to Interpublic in 1997.

Waterworth then spent 14 years at FTI Consuting, joining in its Financial Dynamics guise, where he grew the financial services business and built a pan-European agency franchise network. During his time at FTI he advised clients including Aviva, BlackRock and AXA Investment Managers.

In 2012, Waterworth was approached by US-headquartered Prosek Partners to establish and lead its London office. He repositioned the business to focus primarily on financial service comms.

Leaving in 2018, Waterworth became interim MD at Carnish Consulting, a private service consulting business advising companies on corporate positioning, financial and strategic communications, crisis & reputation management and sustainability.

Waterworth married Nix in July 1987 and they have three children: Josh, Tilly and Kitty, all in their 20s.

In a note to staff, Prosek Partners founder and CEO Jennifer Prosek paid tribute to her late colleague. She wrote: "I am saddened to report that Andrew Waterworth, an alumnus and friend of Prosek has passed away. Andrew was our first senior hire in London and helped us start the London office.

"Prior to Prosek he ran financial services at FTI Consulting. Andrew was an amazing father, colleague, friend and overall top notch human being. I have so many fond memories of Andrew. He introduced me to the pleasures of drinking rosé, he introduced us all to 'escape room' games, and we shared a passion for motorcycles. I even made him give me a tour of London on the back of his BMW.

"Perhaps the thing I appreciated the most about Andrew was his authentic love for our team. Every year he had a cook out in his back yard at his home for all his London colleagues. He had so much life left to live, it is a very sad day for his friends, family and all of us who knew him."

Andrew Dowler, senior MD at Stamford Communication, who worked with Waterworth at FTI in the 2000s, said of his former colleague: "Andrew was the kindest of men with a huge appetite for life.

"Whether as a loving husband and father, annoyingly good musician or ranconteur of exaggerated stories, he brought a zest to life which charmed everyone who met him. He will be hugely missed. Nil Satis Nisi Optimum is the motto of his beloved Everton Football Club - and Andrew was nothing but the best."

Mark Madsen, an advisor on PR agency mergers and acquisitions, described Waterworth as an "exemplary and highly popular member" of the Grenadier Guards, the regiment in which they both served.

"He served in multiple stations before leaving the Army in 1986 and commencing a successful 30 year career in the public relations industry. I knew him as a thoroughly decent, amusing and intelligent individual who thrived on life and all its challenges. We will be the lesser for his sad passing."