Love Has No Labels is back to fight racial injustice

Somehow, Love Has No Labels has just been made even more powerful.

The iconic and Emmy Award-winning campaign, created by Ad Council and R/GA, has launched a spot to support the fight for racial justice for the black community and inspire all Americans to fight for racial equality in America.

"The campaign’s message is very simple yet profound: we all have a role to play in dismantling systemic racism in this country," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "It’s time for Americans to listen, learn and act. While we know these long-simmering problems are nothing new, we want to leverage this moment in time, a national reckoning with race, and inspire change."

Building on the campaign’s longstanding effort to address bias, the film holds a mirror to the simple acts of freedom often celebrated and taken for granted by non-black Americans, revealing the stark contrast of those freedoms and the way black people in this country endure systemic racism and injustice.

It was developed pro bono by R/GA.

Strategist Aaron Harridge said: "We did this because we are educated to believe that 'freedom' is afforded to all Americans. This isn't true. We wanted to highlight the freedoms that the privileged masses take for granted. To truly achieve 'freedom' and take on the disproportionate systematic racism targeted at the black community, we must all take action."

Strategist Brandon Heard added: "For brands, companies and people that choose to stand behind our message, know that activating allyship is a journey. This is just the beginning of what it looks like to turn privilege into power and to employ that power in an effort to advance the culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Love Has No Labels’ brand partners Bank of America, Google, Johnson & Johnson, State Farm and Walmart are supporting the campaign by promoting content across their channels.

