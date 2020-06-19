Just briefly

People moves

ANN ARBOR, MI

Global public health organization NSF International has upped Tom Chestnut to the newly created role of VP and COO. He had been VP of NSF’s global food division. NSF also hired Colette LaForce as its new VP and CMO. She had been CMO for AMD. Joel Schellhammer was hired for NSF’s new VP and chief strategy and innovation officer position. Schellhammer had been VP of growth, value creation and digital innovation for workplace and furniture solutions company Steelcase.

NEW YORK

D S Simon Media has named Tameeka Henry as its new VP of analytics and media syndication to oversee an expansion of distribution offerings in broadcast, online and social media.

Global integrated communications agency Clarity has named Elizabeth Minton VP of global sales and marketing.

Food and beverage marketing services company Colangelo & Partners has hired Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon as COO and partner.

Account wins

BROOKLYN

Organic, CBD foods and skin products company Jenny’s Baked At Home has hired full-service communications firm Marino.

MARIETTA, GA

Zapwater Communications has been named agency of record for ice cream company High Road Craft Brands.

NEW YORK

Finn Partners has been named AOR by aircraft charter broker Air Charter Service to implement a strategic communications campaign in the U.S. and U.K.

PETERBOROUGH, NH

Independent marketing communications agency Brandware has added automotive industry tech company LotLinx to its list of automotive clients.

PORTLAND, OR

Marino has been hired by effects-based terpenes and terpenoids blends producer True Terpenes.