Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday

On Thursday, Twitter flagged another Trump tweet, this time labeling it as a manipulated video. The tweet featured a video that mocked CNN by showing a black toddler and a white toddler with the fake chyron text "terrified toddler runs from racist baby." The last time Twitter called out a presidential tweet Trump issued an executive order to limit some of the legal protections social media companies enjoy. (Axios)

Porter Novelli is closing its San Francisco office, the latest in a series of moves by new agency CEO David Bentley to reallocate resources and streamline the firm's operations. Next month, Porter's Bay Area clients and employees will begin to transition to FleishmanHillard's office in the region.

In Washington District Court today, federal lawyers will try to stop the release of the book The Room Where It Happened, written by Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton. The book is scheduled to be published Tuesday and has already been sent to booksellers. On Twitter Trump said the book was "a compilation of lies and made-up stories" and called Bolton a "wacko." The lawyers will argue that the book contains classified material. (Bloomberg)

Perry Yeatman, head of corporate at Save the Children guests on the latest edition of our podcast, The PR Week. Yeatman spoke with PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch about how her organization has fared during the pandemic and how brands can engage in social issues meaningfully and authentically.

Case study: How Pluralsight helped people in lockdowns to 'stay home and skill up.' In the April campaign, agency partners Zeno (U.S. PR), Hotwire (Australia PR), and Brands2Life (U.K. PR) helped Pluralsight gift 7,000 free expert-led courses using the company's on-demand technology. A million-plus new users took advantage of the campaign.