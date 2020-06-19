Movers & Shakers: W Communications, FTI Consulting, Mixology, Ark, Camron, Wadds Inc and more

Rachel Friend joins W Communications

W Communications, the 10-year-old consumer PR shop founded by Warren Johnson, has hired former Weber Shandwick boss Rachel Friend as its new chief executive. Read more.

Mixology hires Harvard’s Cowan

Mixology Communications has appointed b2b and technology specialist Chris Cowan as associate director. The London-based agency, which focuses on agritech, wellness and smart living, has been on a recruitment drive since launching at the end of April. Cowan was previously with Harvard, where he spent more than six years in lead roles for high-growth and established blue chip brands in cybersecurity, healthcare, commerce, IoT and software development. Prior to that, Cowan held roles at Weber Shandwick and Lewis.

Scott leaves FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting’s UK deputy head of strategic communications Deborah Scott has left the business after two decades to join a global law firm. Read more.

Waddington sets up own consultancy

Metia MD Stephen Waddington has left to launch a professional services firm. Read more.

DRPG appoints board member

The global creative communications group DRPG has appointed Richard Parmenter to its board of directors. Parmenter has more than 15 years of experience within DRPG, having started with the company as a technician at the age of 16. As part of his new role, he oversees all business support areas including HR, learning and development, health and safety, sustainability, integrity, internal comms, IT and facilities. His role is to ensure the team and clients are fully supported in the work they do, ensuring all team members are safe, secure and motivated.

Hasnain moves to King’s Health Partners

King’s Health Partners has appointed former senior government press officer Syeda Hasnain as its head of communications. Read more.

Camron hires digital lead

Global creative communications agency Camron has launched a digital division led by former Edelman digital director Meredith Brengle. Read more.

UK Coaching names digital director

UK Coaching has appointed Kristal Ireland as its digital director. Ireland has worked across brands such as Virgin, Npower, The National Trust, The NHS and Welcome to Yorkshire. The new role has been designed to add leadership and strategic direction to the charitable organisation’s digitally centric future.

Ed Owen moves to Ark

Ed Owen, director of comms at HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS), will leave his job at the end of July to take up a new role as director of external affairs at Ark, an education charity. Read more.

PRWeek UK is committed to having a more diverse selection of commentators in our articles, and is compiling a list of BME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) PR professionals who are willing to be quoted. To be added to the list, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com and include your specialist areas of expertise, and/or preferred subjects for commentary.

